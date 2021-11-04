Nutley HS football team to visit Old Tappan in state sectional playoffs

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School football team is getting ready for the postseason.

The Raiders, under first-year head coach JD Vick, is seeded fifth and will visit No. 4 seed Old Tappan in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 state playoffs on Friday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m. The winner will the winner between No. 1 seed West Morris and No. 8 seed Summit in the semifinals. West Essex is the No. 2 seed.

“We are excited about the playoffs, the guys have earned the right to be there,” stated Vick. “Old Tappan is a good team, talented, and well coached and will be a challenge for us on the road, but we look forward to the challenge.”

Nutley lost at West Essex, 32-0, on Friday night, Oct. 29, in North Caldwell in a game that determined the Super Football Conference–American Red Division championship. The Raiders lost their second straight game to move to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in the division on the season, while West Essex improved to 7-2 overall and 5-0 in the division.

Last season, the playoffs were canceled due to the pandemic. Nutley finished with a perfect 6-0 overall record last season.

During the games in the SFC last week, a player from each team was named a recipient of the SFC Steve DiGregorio Young Man’s Award. DiGregorio was the NHS head coach who died last month after a two-year battle with cancer.

NHS senior quarterback Matt Harbison was selected as a recipient of the Steve DiGregorio Young Man’s Award.

DiGregorio coached the Raiders during their perfect season in 2020. A 1979 NHS alumnus, DiGregorio, 60, was the head coach of the Raiders for two stints covering 12 seasons from 2004-2011 and 2017-2020.

Vick served as a longtime assistant coach for DiGregorio.

The following are the 2021 North 1, Group 3 playoff matchups:

No. 8 seed Summit at No. 1 seed West Morris

No. 5 seed Nutley at No. 4 seed Old Tappan

No. 6 seed West Milford at No. 3 seed Lincoln

No. 7 seed Wayne Valley at No. 2 seed West Essex

The following are the season records:

Summit, 5-4.

West Morris, 6-3.

Nutley, 5-4.

Old Tappan, 4-5.

West Milford, 4-5.

Lincoln, 8-1.

Wayne Valley, 3-6.

West Essex, 7-2.

Nutley results, 2021

Sept. 3: Win, vs. Bloomfield, 18-13

Sept. 10: Win, at Belleville, 29-28

Sept. 18: Win, Orange, 34-6

Sept. 24: Win, Millburn, 41-0

Oct. 1: Loss, at Demarest, 27-0

Oct. 9: Win, vs. River Dell, 29-28

Oct. 16: Win, at Barringer, 42-3

Oct. 23: Loss, vs. Bergenfield, 15-13.

Oct. 29: Loss, at West Essex, 32-0

Photos Courtesy of Kerry E. Porter and JD Vick/NHS head coach