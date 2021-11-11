Eight Nutley HS student-athletes honored for college commitments during ceremony

Connect on Linked in

NUTLEY, NJ – Eight Nutley High School student-athletes were honored for their college commitments on Wednesday, Nov. 10, during a ceremony at NHS.

The following are the student-athletes and their college choices:

Fallyn Stoekel, Rider University, softball.

Lia DeMaio, Georgian Court University, softball.

Sydney Hess, Sacred Heart University, softball.

Mikayla Schoch, John Jay College of Criminal Justice, soccer.

Natalie Rufino, Montclair State University, soccer.

Matthew Pergola, Stevens Institute of Technology, lacrosse.

Rocco Albanese, Albertus Magnus College, lacrosse.

Joseph DeLanzo, Stony Brook University, baseball.

Photos Courtesy of Javanna Ritacco/NHS Athletic Department

Photo caption for Group: Top left to right – NHS Principal Denis Williams), Superintendent Dr. Julie Glazer, Rocco Albanese – Albertus Magnus; Sydney Hess – Sacred Heart; Matthew Pergola – Stevens; NHS Athletic Director Joe Piro. Bottom row, from left, are Mikayla Schoch – John Jay; Natalie Rufino – Montclair State; Fallyn Stoeckel – Rider; Lia DeMaio – Georgian Court; and Joseph DeLanzo – Stony Brook.