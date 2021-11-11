Eight Nutley HS student-athletes honored for college commitments during ceremony

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
NUTLEY, NJ – Eight Nutley High School student-athletes were honored for their college commitments on Wednesday, Nov. 10, during a ceremony at NHS.
The following are the student-athletes and their college choices:
- Fallyn Stoekel, Rider University, softball.
- Lia DeMaio, Georgian Court University, softball.
- Sydney Hess, Sacred Heart University, softball.
- Mikayla Schoch, John Jay College of Criminal Justice, soccer.
- Natalie Rufino, Montclair State University, soccer.
- Matthew Pergola, Stevens Institute of Technology, lacrosse.
- Rocco Albanese, Albertus Magnus College, lacrosse.
- Joseph DeLanzo, Stony Brook University, baseball.
Photos Courtesy of Javanna Ritacco/NHS Athletic Department
Photo caption for Group: Top left to right – NHS Principal Denis Williams), Superintendent Dr. Julie Glazer, Rocco Albanese – Albertus Magnus; Sydney Hess – Sacred Heart; Matthew Pergola – Stevens; NHS Athletic Director Joe Piro. Bottom row, from left, are Mikayla Schoch – John Jay; Natalie Rufino – Montclair State; Fallyn Stoeckel – Rider; Lia DeMaio – Georgian Court; and Joseph DeLanzo – Stony Brook.
