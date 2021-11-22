Montclair Kimberley Academy girls lacrosse standout signs with University of Pennsylvania

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley resident Patricia Columbia-Walsh, a student at Montclair Kimberley Academy, was joined by family members when she signed her National Letter of Intent on Nov. 10 to play women’s lacrosse at the University of Pennsylvania.

The senior standout is coming off a superb 2021 spring season in which she led the Cougars (16-6) in scoring with 78 goals and 35 assists for 113 points.

MKA reached the finals of both the Essex County Tournament (falling to West Essex, 10-5) and also advanced to the final of the NJSIAA Non-Public B state tournament where it dropped a 13-6 decision to Trinity Hall.

In praising Columbia-Walsh on national signing day, MKA coach Chelsea Intrabartola said, “Patricia is a fearless competitor and absolutely dominant in all areas of the game. She gives her entire heart and soul to the sport and her team, and I could not be more proud of her. Patricia has certainly left her mark on MKA Girls Lax!”

Columbia-Walsh is also an outstanding girls basketball player during the winter at MKA.

Photos Courtesy of Gene Nann and MKA Athletics