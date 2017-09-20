Nutley HS football team gears up for Pascack Valley

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Jerry Simon: Nutley (maroon uniforms) vs. Bloomfield, Sept. 15, at Monsignor Owens field

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School varsity football team hopes to get its first win of the season when the Raiders travel to Hillsdale in Bergen County to take on Pascack Valley on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m.

Both teams are 0-2. Nutley is coming off a 49-21 loss to Bloomfield on Sept. 15 at Monsignor Owens field. In the season opener, the Raiders fell to West Essex, 27-22, Sept. 9, at the Park Oval. West Essex won it on a kickoff return as time expired.

Leading the Raiders this season are senior running back Nick Mainiero, junior quarterback Josh O’Neill, junior WR/DB Vince Russo, and senior tight end/DL Wayne Wittmann.

NHS (0-2) results and schedule

Sept. 9, Loss, West Essex, 27-22

Sept. 15, Loss, Bloomfield, 49-21

Sept. 23, at Pascack Valley, 1 p.m.

Sept. 30, Irvington, 1 p.m.

Oct. 6, at Paramus, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14, Orange, 1 p.m.

Oct. 21, at Chatham, 1 p.m.

Oct. 28, at Parsippany Hills, 1 p.m.

Nov. 4, Barringer, 1 p.m.