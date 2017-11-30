Nutley HS and Columbia HS join forces as ice hockey season begins

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School varsity ice hockey team, under the guidance of head coach Andy Surowiec, will open the season Dec. 1.

For the first time, the Raiders will be a co-op with Columbia High School in Maplewood. This is the first year that Columbia will be competing in hockey in the modern era.

ROSTER

Nutley players

# 10 Doug Campbell, Freshman

# 28 Justin Devlin, Freshman

# 12 Cooper Fojas, Freshman

# 19 Isabel Fontanals, Junior

# 14 Mark Frade, Senior

# 20 Matt Jaworski, Sophomore

# 22 Dennis Maguire, Sophomore

# 33 Johnny Matrona, Sophomore

# 5 Joe Melillo, Sophomore

# 11 Frank Mosca, Senior

# 18 Chase Nicolette, Sophomore

# 4 Ryan O’Mara, Sophomore

# 24 Brandon Polewka, Freshman

Columbia players

#25 Jack Breagy, Senior

#6 Dexter Carlin, Senior

#2 Alex David, Sophomore

# 21 Zach Fagin, Freshman

# 3 James Gonon, Freshman

# Oliver Tauscher, Freshman

# 23 Eli Verdun, Junior

Schedule

Dec. 1, Millburn, at Codey Arena in West Orange, 6:45 p.m.

Dec. 2, Bernards, at Codey Arena, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 8, Cranford, at Codey Arena, 8:45 p.m.

Dec. 11, West Essex, at Codey Arena, 4:15 p.m.

Dec. 12, Scotch Plains-Fanwood, at Warinanco Park, Roselle, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 17, Verona/Glen Ridge, 5 p.m., at Codey Arena

Dec. 20, Bayonne, at Korpi Ice Rink in Bayonne, 3:15 p.m.

Dec. 22, Johnson, at Codey Arena, 6 p.m.

Dec. 26, Essex Tournament, vs. Bernards, at Codey Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 27, Essex Tournament, vs. Watchung Hills, at Codey Arena, 5:15 p.m.

Dec. 29, Essex Tournament, vs. Mendham, at Codey Arena, 8:15 p.m.

Jan. 3, Johnson, at Warinanco Park, 6:45 p.m.

Jan. 6, Bayonne, at Codey Arena, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 8, Cranford, at Warinanco Park, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 12, Millburn, at Codey Arena, 6:45 p.m.

Jan. 13, Scotch Plains-Fanwood, at Codey Arena, 5:45 p.m.

Jan. 22, West Essex, at Codey Arena, 6:15 p.m.

Jan. 26, Ramapo, at Ice Vault in Wayne, 6 p.m.

Jan. 27, Verona, at Codey Arena, 5:45 p.m.

Feb. 2, Sparta, at Codey Arena, 8:45 p.m.