Nutley HS boys’ and girls’ bowling teams top Belleville and Bloomfield, respectively

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Nutley High School boys’ bowling team defeated Belleville HS, 7-0, while the NHS girls’ team defeated Bloomfield, 5-2, at Brunswick Zone in Belleville on Dec. 13.
Boys
Nutley
Jordan Cacio 204 157 182 – 543
Irwin Andrew 183 161 158 – 502
Zachary Mackiewicz 146 214 190 – 550
Anthony Liloia 183 172 179 – 534
Belleville
Daniel Segarra 129 140 106 – 375
Joalfe Nunez 174 179 145 – 498
Jace Rosario 184 161 187 – 532
Alex Davis 147 105 133 – 385
Girls
Nutley
Bloomfield
Shannon Broadfoot 136 150 156 – 442
Madeline Jacobs 117 107 135 – 359
Christina Francios 112 130 105 – 347
Julian Bearenne 158 139 171 – 468