Nutley HS boys’ basketball team wins four straight to open the season

The Nutley High School boys’ varsity basketball team has enjoyed a strong start to the season.

The Raiders won their first four games to start the season before losing to Memorial in the Charlie Dolan Holiday tournament in Kearny.

In the season opener, Nutley defeated host Newark Arts, 64-49, Dec. 15. Matt Schettino led Nutley with 23 points. Anthony Fabiano had 11 points; Marty Higgins had 10 and Eli Acosta had seven.

Higgins scored 22 points and Schettino had 19 in the 73-53 home win over Weequahic on Dec. 19. Fabiano and Jordan Swann each had six points.

Schettino netted 19 points to lead Nutley to a 61-59 win over Montclair Kimberley Academy on Dec. 21 at MKA. Higgins had 15 points; Fabiano had 11 and Acosta added 10.

In the opening round of the Dolan tournament, Nutley beat host Kearny, 67-60, Dec. 28, led by Higgins’ 22 points and Schettino’s 19 points. Swann posted 11 points; Fabiano had nine points; Acosta had four and Elmer Zamora added two.

Acosta scored 13 points and HIggins had 10 in the 61-39 loss to Memorial on Dec. 29. Fabiano and Schettino each had eight for Nutley, which moved to 4-1 on the season.