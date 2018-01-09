Nutley HS wrestling team to host eighth annual Gift of Life Duals

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School wrestling team will host its eighth annual Gift of Life Duals on Saturday, Jan. 13.

The day will include wrestling matches beginning at 9:30 a.m. while raising awareness about organ donation.

NHS head wrestling coach Mike DiPiano’s father, MIke DiPiano Sr., is the recipient of organ donation. DiPiano Sr. received a kidney and pancreas on Oct. 25, 1998. The organs were donated by a 21-year-old man who was killed in an automobile accident.

During a break in the day, DiPiano Sr. will give a talk about his experience as an organ donor recipient.

DiPiano Sr. enjoyed a legendary career as a wrestling coach at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark. His other son, Frank DiPiano, also was a head coach for the Nutley HS wrestling team. Mike DiPiano Jr. succeeded his brother, Frank, as Raiders head coach.

  

