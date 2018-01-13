Marty Higgins’ 29 points, Matt Schettino’s 27 points spark Nutley HS boys’ basketball team past Livingston

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ – Junior guard Marty Higgins scored 29 points, including making a whopping nine 3-pointers, and senior guard Matt Schettino scored 27 points with six treys to spark the Nutley High School boys’ varsity basketball team to an 83-51 home win over Livingston on Jan.12 in a Super Essex Conference-Independence Division game.

Senior guard Anthony Fabiano had 10 points and junior guard Jordan Swann had eight points for the Raiders, who snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to a 5-4 record.

Junior guard Jason Nazurek scored four points and senior forward Andrew Olivo had three points.

In their previous game, the Raiders lost to Glen Ridge, 49-38, Jan. 9, at home in a division game. Higgins had 14 points; Eli Acosta scored eight and Schettino chipped in five points.

Photos by Steve Ellmore: Nutley vs. Glen Ridge, Jan. 9