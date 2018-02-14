Nutley HS boys’ basketball star Matt Schettino scores 1,000th career point to lead Raiders to fourth straight win

Note: The following article is from nutleyathletics.org

NUTLEY, NJ – Matt Schettino scored his 1,000th career point off a floater in the first quarter to lead the Nutley High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 65-50 victory against Cedar Grove, Tuesday, Feb. 13, at NHS.

A senior, Schettino became the fifth NHS boys’ basketball player to score 1,000 career points. Schettino finished with four points.

“Matt really became a leader this year,” head coach Robert Harbison said of his captain and three-year starter. “He matured a lot in the off-season and really worked hard to change his game to become a more complete player. He’s going to be a very difficult player to replace.”

Junior guard Marty Higgins had 19 points; junior center Elijah Acosta had 17; senior guard Anthony Fabiano had 10 and junior guard Jordan Swann had seven for the Raiders, who won their fourth straight game to improve to a 12-8 record.