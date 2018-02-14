Nutley HS boys’ basketball star Matt Schettino scores 1,000th career point to lead Raiders to fourth straight win

By on No Comment

Pictured; NHS Seniors from left to right
John McAloon, Andrew Olivio, Anthony Fabiano, Matthew Schettino. Photo courtesy of nutleyathletics.org
Matt Schettino vs. Glen Ridge, Jan. 9, at NHS
Matt Schettino vs. Glen Ridge, Jan. 9, at NHS. Photo by Steve Ellmore.

Note: The following article is from nutleyathletics.org

NUTLEY, NJ – Matt Schettino scored his 1,000th career point off a floater in the first quarter to lead the Nutley High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 65-50 victory against Cedar Grove, Tuesday, Feb. 13, at NHS.

A senior, Schettino became the fifth NHS boys’ basketball player to score 1,000 career points. Schettino finished with four points.

“Matt really became a leader this year,” head coach Robert Harbison said of his captain and three-year starter. “He matured a lot in the off-season and really worked hard to change his game to become a more complete player.  He’s going to be a very difficult player to replace.”

Junior guard Marty Higgins had 19 points; junior center Elijah Acosta had 17; senior guard Anthony Fabiano had 10 and junior guard Jordan Swann had seven for the Raiders, who won their fourth straight game to improve to a 12-8 record.

 

  

Nutley HS boys’ basketball star Matt Schettino scores 1,000th career point to lead Raiders to fourth straight win added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

Or contact the author at :wcnsports@yahoo.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.