Nutley HS baseball team continues winning ways

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School varsity baseball team stopped a two-game losing streak with three straight wins to improve to a 10-4 record through April 30.

Marty Higgins went 2-for-3 with a double, triple, three RBI and a run and Pete Lopez went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs to lead the Raiders to a 7-1 win over Montclair on April 26.

Jon Luberto pitched six innings of one-hit ball with nine strikeouts and one walk.

The Raiders earned an impressive 6-2 win over a strong Seton Hall Prep team, April 27, at the Park Oval.

Higgins went 2-for-3 with a double, homer, two RBI and two runs and Wayne Wittmann went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Lopez went 1-for-3 with a double, walk, and two runs. Winning pitcher Trevor Santos pitched four innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on one hit and two walks and striking out eight. Higgins allowed two hits and struck out five over three innings.

Seton Hall Prep is the No. 1 seed in the Greater Newark Tournament.

The Raiders defeated Newark Academy, 5-4, April 30, at Newark Academy in Livingston. Dan Caraballo went 3-for-3 with two RBI; Higgins went 2-for-4 with a double, walk, and two runs; Kevin Hogan was 2-for-4 with a double and a walk; and Josh O’Neill had a double. Santos went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run. O’Neill pitched six innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits and four walks, striking out 10. Higgins pitched two innings, striking out three and allowing one run, one hit, and one walk.

The Raiders are the No. 4 seed in the GNT and will host No. 13 seed Barringer in the first round on Saturday, May 5, at 11 a.m.