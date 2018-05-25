Nutley HS lacrosse players receive SEC and Klank Division honors

Connect on Linked in

Photos by Steve Ellmore: Nutley vs. Gil St. Bernard’s, May 8, at Glotzbach Field. Nutley won, 10-7.

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School boys’ varsity lacrosse team featured several players who earned Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division and All-Klank Division honors this season.

SEC-Liberty honors

First team: John Matrona, sophomore goalie.

Second team: Nick Angelo, senior midfielder and Cristian Pesci, junior attack.

Honorable mention: Dom Contella, sophomore midfielder.

Klank Division honors

First team: Angelo.

Second team: Pesci and Matrona.

Honorable mention: Contella.

This season, Angelo had 27 goals and 8 assists; Pesci had 25 goals and 8 assists; Contella had 17 goals and 14 assists; and Matrona had 183 saves and allowed 115 goals for a 62.84 save percentage.

The Raiders finished with a 6-11 overall record and 5-4 in the conference.

Other NHS season stats: Senior attack Sean Devine: 6 goals, 6 assists. Soph. attack: Sam Minera: 14 goals, 11 assists. Soph. mid. Ryan Turano: 9 goals, 7 assists. Sophomore mid Leo Carillo: 2 goals. Soph. mid Dylan Hoo: 2 assists. Soph. mid Mike Nocerino: 1 goal, 1 assist. Junior defender Anthony Ferrara: 1 goal. Soph. defender Dante Contella: 2 assists. Frosh defender Alex French: 1 assist. Frosh attack Justin Eltzholtz: 4 goals. Frosh attack: Frank Lemma: 1 goal. Soph. attack Justin Devlin: 1 goal, 1 assist.