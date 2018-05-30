Nutley HS baseball team falls in state sectional semifinals to Somerville to finish stellar 21-9 season

NUTLEY, NJ – The second-seeded Nutley High School varsity baseball team fell to third-seeded Somerville, 6-1, in the semifinals of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state tournament on May 29 at the Park Oval.

The Raiders, under 15th-year head coach Rob Harbison, finished the season with a stellar 21-9 record.

Josh O’Neill took the loss for the Raiders. He surrendered three runs on five hits over three innings, striking out three and walking one.

Marty Higgins, Dan Caraballo, and Trevor Santos each collected one hit for Nutley.

The Raiders this season upset five-time defending champion and top-seeded Seton Hall Prep in the semifinals of the 86th Greater Newark Tournament. Nutley, seeded fourth, lost to third-seeded Livingston, 8-3, in the GNT final.