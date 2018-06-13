Nutley HS Senior summer baseball team schedule

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School Senior summer baseball team began its season with a victory over West Essex at home on June 12.

The head coach for Nutley is Anthony Condito, a 2016 NHS graduate who is the all-time hits leader for the Raiders.

NUTLEY SCHEDULE

(game times are 5:45 p.m.)

June 13: Cedar Grove (H)

June 14: Bloomfield (H)

June 18: Belleville (A)

June 19: Caldwell (H)

June 21: Glen Ridge (A)

June 25: Columbia (A)

June 26: Cedar Grove (A)

June 28: Verona (H)

July 2: Montclair (A)

July 3: MKA (A)

July 9: West Essex (A)

July 10: Bloomfield (A)

July 12: Belleville (H)