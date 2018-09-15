Nutley HS girls’ soccer team defeats Montclair, 1-0, to improve to 4-0

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School girls’ varsity soccer team improved to a 4-0 record this season after defeating previously-unbeaten Montclair, 1-0, Sept. 14 in a Super Essex Conference crossover game held at Father Glotzbach Field in Nutley.

Freshman Mackenzie Albert received a ball from junior Samantha Gabriele and calmly beat the keeper for Nutley’s goal. Nutley outshot Montclair 11-8 on the day.

Emily DeAngelo, one of three senior captains, was masterful in the midfield. Senior captain Danielle Lohf and freshman Olivia Real controlled the middle of the defense and freshman Rachel Echevarria and junior Kristina Lopomo also put together excellent games in the back.

Alessandra Santoriello recorded her thid straight shutout in goal while saving eight shots during the game. Montclair fell to 2-1.

The Raiders, under head coach Mike DiPiano, are back on the field Monday Sept. 17 as they host Belleville in an Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game. Game time is 4pm at Father Glotzbach field.

Nutley defeated Westwood, 3-2, in the season opener, followed by wins over Ridgefield Park , 5-0, and Cedar Grove, 6-0.

Editor’s note: This article was received from nutleyathletics.org