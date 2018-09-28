Nutley HS girls’ soccer team tops Bloomfield to move to 6-0-1

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School girls’ varsity soccer team rolled to a 4-1 victory against Bloomfield on Sept. 27 at Father Glotzbach field. The rain didn’t stop a nice crowd who gathered to watch the Raiders improve to 6-0-1 on the season.

Bloomfield came out to an early lead, scoring within the first two minutes of the game. Nutley rebounded from that goal to push the pace in the first half and had a few scoring opportunities of its own. The Nutley defense played hard in the first half as the goal was the only shot given up in the first 40 minutes.

The Raiders came out and played a near flawless second half. Junior Kristina Lopomo took a pass from Mackenzie Albert and rifled a bullet into the back of the net to tie the game. Moments later Samantha Gabrielle was taken down in the penalty box and awarded a penalty kick. Senior captain Emily DeAngelo calmly placed the ball past the Bloomfield keeper as Nutley had the lead and would not look back.

As the Raiders continued to attack the Bloomfield goal, they won another corner kick where DeAngelo would serve a perfect ball to the head of freshman Sydney Hess for her first career goal. The scoring continued when Gabrielle one-timed a deflected ball from outside of the 18 box into the back of the net.

The win sets up a showdown of Essex County unbeatens, as Nutley will host the #7-ranked team in New Jersey, West Orange (4-0-1), Monday, Oct. 1, at 4 p.m. at Father Glotzbach Field.