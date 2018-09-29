Nutley HS boys’ soccer team defeats Payne Tech to move to 3-1

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School boys’ varsity soccer team won its third Super Essex Conference game of the season against Payne Tech Thursday afternoon, Sept. 27 as the Raiders posted a rousing 5-1 victory. Nutley improved to 3-1 overall.

Senior Garrett Groeling scored the only goal in the first half to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead. The Raiders went on to score four more goals in the second half to end the game 5-1. Groeling finished with two goals and two assists, Junior JP Maruri ended the game with two goals and an assist, and junior Chris Kruse also found the back of the net for Nutley.

Senior Brandon Syto collected 12 saves in net for the Raiders.