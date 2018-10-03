Nutley HS girls’ soccer team falls to West Orange, 1-0, in battle of unbeatens

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School girls’ varsity soccer team dropped its first game of the season Oct. 1 by a score of 1-0 to West Orange at Father Glotzbach Field.

West Orange, ranked No. 5 in New Jersey, shut out the Raiders, ranked No. 16 in New Jersey, in a game of previously unbeatens. West Orange currently has the second longest unbeaten streak in the state, dating back over 18 games.

The loss was the first for Nutley, which managed to crack the Star Ledger State Top 20 for the first time since 2016. Nutley (6-1-1) will travel to Caldwell for a 4 p.m. game this Thursday Oct. 4 as the Raiders look to get back to their winning ways.

West Orange improved to 5-0-2.

Photos by Steve Ellmore:

Nutley vs. West Orange