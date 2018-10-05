Freshman Mackenzie Albert notches hat trick to lead Nutley HS girls’ soccer team

NUTLEY, NJ – Freshman Mackenzie Albert notched her first career hat trick as the Nutley High School girls’ varsity soccer team defeated Caldwell, 3-1, Oct. 4. Nutley, ranked #16 in New Jersey, got on the board early as Albert took a beautiful pass from senior captain Giulia Polewka and blasted it past the Caldwell goalie 55 seconds into the game.

Junior Samantha Gabrielle and senior Melanie Conca both assisted Albert on her other two goals. Once again a strong defense was held together by the likes of senior Danielle Lohf, Conca, junior Kristina Lopomo, sophomore Kaitlyn Gavidia, senior Skylar Hutchison, sophomore Anna Contini, and freshman Rachel Echevarria.

The Nutley Raider girls will host Newark Academy on Tuesday night, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. as they honor their seniors for all the hard work they have put forth over the last four years. Nutley is currently tied for first place in the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division with two more league matches to play.