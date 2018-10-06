Nutley HS boys’ soccer team extends win streak to six games; improves to 6-1

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School boys’ varsity soccer team defeated Golda Och Academy and East Orange Campus, both home, to extend its winning streak to six games and improve to a 6-1 record.

The Raiders defeated Golda Och on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 2, by a score of 9-2. Junior JP Maruri led the team with three goals and two assists. Goals were also scored by Garrett Groeling, Abhineet Jain, Javier Argudo, Christopher Kruse, and Christian Torres. Junior Cameron Schilp made five saves in net for the Raiders

Maruri also had three goals and one assist in the 9-2 win over East Orange Campus on Oct. 5. Groeling, a senior, also found the back of the net twice and had an assist, while sophomore Stalin Rivera scored a goal. Charlie Contini, Tyler Grisanti, and Jain also recorded assists for the Raiders. Torres, a senior, saved five shots, and Schilp saved two.