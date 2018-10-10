Nutley HS girls’ soccer team tops Newark Academy on Senior Night; seeks division title

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School girls’ varsity soccer team, ranked No. 16 in New Jersey, defeated Newark Academy by a score of 3-2 on Senior Night on Oct. 9.

The win now puts Nutley’s record at 8-1-1 and will allow the Raiders to play for the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division, or a share of the division championship home on Saturday, Oct. 13, against Mount St Dominic. MSD has one more league game to play before the Saturday matchup.

Freshman Mackenzie Albert stayed red hot as she scored the first two goals of the night. Those goals were assisted by Samantha Gabrielle and Rebecca Echevarria. Junior star Samantha Gabrielle also scored the third goal of the night after bouncing on a Jordan Burbank pass.

Before the game, seniors and their parents were recognized in a short ceremony where each player gifted their parents flowers for the countless hours and support they have given each other over the years. This year’s seniors are Emily DeAngelo, Danielle Lohf, Guilia Polewka, Alessandra Santoriello, Jordan Burbank, Amanda Cagiao, Skylar Hutchison, and Jill Garner. At halftime the Nutley girls’ soccer program also made a $500 donation to Nutley Relay For Life in honor of Dayna Hess and her family which do so much in the community to raise cancer awareness.

The Raiders are back on the field Thursday, Oct. 11, as they travel to Livingston for a 4 p.m. start.