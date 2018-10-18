Nutley HS boys’ soccer team falls to Irvington in ECT

NUTLEY, NJ – The 17th-seeded Nutley High School boys’ varsity soccer team dropped a 3-0 decision to No. 16 seed Irvington in the preliminary third round of the Essex County Tournament on Oct. 16 at Irvington HS field.

The Raiders let up a goal in the first half, and two more in the second half as they moved to an 8-3 record. Of the three losses, two have come against Irvington. Nutley lost to Irvington, 1-0, Oct. 8, at IHS in a Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division game.

In their previous game, the Raiders defeated Dwight-Morrow, 3-2, at Father Glotzbach Field on Oct. 15.

The Raiders let up a goal late in the first half to go down 1-0. Within the first few minutes of the second half, junior JP Maruri scored a goal to even the score. Dwight-Morrow responded by scoring a goal of its own a few minutes later.

The Raiders went on to score two more goals by Garret Groeling and Maruri for the final score of 3-2.

Junior Goalie Cameron Schilp made 13 saves in net for the Raiders.

Photos by Delmon Cannon

Nutley (white uniforms) vs. Irvington, ECT, Oct. 16

 

  

