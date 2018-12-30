Nutley/Columbia ice hockey team finishes 2nd in Essex Holiday Tournament

NUTLEY, NJ – Eli Verdun, a senior captain from Columbia High School, scored both goals to lead the Nutley/Columbia high school varsity ice hockey team to a 2-0 win over Parsippany, Dec. 29 in the Essex County Holiday Tournament at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

Nutley/Columbia extended its unbeaten streak to four games (3-0-1) and improved to a 7-1-3 overall record on the season.

Cooper Fojas of Nutley, Zach Fagin of Columbia and Joe Melillo of Nutley each had an assist and Johnny Matrona of Nutley made 11 saves for his fifth shutout of the season.

Nutley/Columbia went 2-0-1 in the tournament to finish second in Division B of the tournament, just falling short of first place (points-based). The Raiders/Cougars defeated West Morris, 10-0, Dec. 26, and tied Pascack Valley, 3-3, Dec. 27 in the other two games of the tournament.

Nutley/Columbia will return to action Jan. 4 against Dayton at Union at 9:10 p.m. and Jan. 5 against Verona/Glen Ridge at Codey Arena at 5:45 p.m.