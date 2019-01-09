Nutley HS indoor track and field teams excel at Essex County Relays

NUTLEY, NJ – Freshman high jumpers Abby Groeling jumped 4 feet-6 inches and Allie Huelbig leaped 4-4 to claim the silver medal to lead the Nutley High School girls’ indoor track and field team at the Essex County Relays Championships on Jan. 2 at Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island, N.Y.

Groeling said, ”This was my first meet where I had to deal with the infamous six jump rule. Let me just say, ’not a fan’. I felt great going over 4-8, however I clipped the bar with my foot on the way down. I think if I had another chance I would have gone right over it.”

The girls’ 4×400 was also able to score in the meet, claiming fifth place with its second-fastest time of the year at 4:22.41. Making up the 4×400 team was Kate Contini, Ava Tucker, Kaitlyn Gavidia and Anna Contini. The nine team points put the Raiders in 10th place as a team.

Every Raider relay team ran the fastest times of the season. On the girl’ side, the shuttle hurdle team of Jill Garner, Sabrina Kuo, Shannon Granelli, and Kaitlyn Gavidia clocked a 39.92. The 4×200 team of Mia Eltzholtz, Kaitlyn Gavidia, Shannon Granelli and Kate Contini turned in a 1:57.78. The sprint medley team of Emily Smyth, Maddie Seckler, Alyssa Mielnicki and Anna Contini turned in a 5:00.41. The distance medley team of Isabel Lopez, Emily McIntyre, Gianna Marinaro, and Tiffany Miruelo turned in a 14:34.51.

On the boy’ side, the 4×200 team of Anthony Gola, Dom Raffaelli, Charlie Contini, and Kyle Schoch clocked a 1:42.61. The sprint medley team of Ben Wuebben, Matt Cozzi, Brian Grodzki, and Abhishek Dixit turned in a 4:16.99. The distance medley team of Sean Bernardo, Vinny Marinaro, Nick Duca and Anish Kumar turned in a 11:45.57. The 4×400 team of Nick Duca, Anthony Gola, Kevin Zhang and Charlie Contini clocked a 3:50.96.