Nutley HS girls bowling team rolls to ECT championship victory

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School girls bowling team captured the girls team championship at the Essex County team Tournament at Eagle Rock Lanes in West Orange this past Monday, Feb. 4.

The NHS girls were led by sophomore Tatyana Salazar, who rolled three consistent games (137, 166, 142) for a 445 series, which ended up being the top score of the day.

NHS head coach George Ackerman was proud of his team, despite the tough lane conditions

“The girls had an opportunity to win if they stayed within their game,” Ackerman wrote . “Conditions were extremely tough, for all competitors, as the lanes were drenched with oil. I told the girls that whichever team adjust to the lane conditions, the quickest would have success (words passed on to me by the great Johnny Petraglia). The girls clicked mid-way through the first game and ended up leading the competition from start to finish.”

Salazar was particularly impressive.

“Tatyana has progressed all season long and should be a steady force for the Raiders for the next three years,” Ackerman said.

Salazar will move on to the Essex County Individual Championships this Monday, Feb. 11, along with teammates, senior Julia Bollano and Sophomore Nicole Case.

Rounding out the Nutley squad are seniors Chelsea Revollo, Yawen Xu, Katelyn Bach, Athina Pramagiouis, , Juniors Donita deDios and Gabriella Rizzo.

Meanwhile, the NHS boys performed well and ended up placing sixth. Lane conditions were difficult for them as well, very different from their Belleville Brunswick Zone conditions, and they had a very difficult time adjusting, Ackerman noted. Juniors Dan Kuczek and Zachary Mackiewicz led the Raiders.

“On a positive note, all the boys are returning next year and should become a force in the county,” Ackerman said.