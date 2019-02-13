Nutley HS indoor track and field teams excel at North 2, Group 3 State Championships

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School Raider boys and girls indoor track and field teams made the long journey down the Garden State Parkway to compete at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 Championships held at the Bennett Center in Toms River, Sunday, Feb. 10.
The Raiders opened the meet with solid performances in the girls high jump. Freshman Allie Huelbig (4-foot-8) and Abby Groeling (4-10) just missed matching their Personal Records (PRs). Huelbig finished 10th overall, while Groeling finished in a tie for second place. Groeling will move on to the Group 3 State Championships this Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Bennet Center.
On the track, the Raiders had Anna Contini continue her fast times, clocking a 7.75 in the prelims of the 55 dash. That qualified her for the finals, where she shaved .02 seconds off her previous time and finish in fifth place to earn a spot in the Group Meet. Junior Nick Duca got out fast in the 800 meters coming through the 400 in 57 seconds in first place. However a small pack caught up to him and he became boxed in, causing him to drop back to fifth place. His time of 2:02.13 earned him a berth in the Group 3 Meet.
In the girls 4×400-meter relay, the team of Kate Contini, Kaitlyn Gavidia, Ava Tucker and Anna Contini clocked a 4:20.35 to finish fifth and qualify for the Group Meet.
As a team, the girls finished eighth overall with 11 points.
In total, 13 Raiders raced to PRs or seasonal bests. Complete results for the Raiders are listed below:
GIRL ATHLETES
55 METER DASH
7.73 Anna Contini
7.75 Anna Contini
8.5 SB Mia Eltzholtz
8.54 SB Maddy Seckler
400 METER DASH
01:02.9 Anna Contini
01:04.4 Kate Contini
01:05.2 SB Ava Tucker
800 METER RUN
02:48.0 SB Samantha Gabriele
1600 METER RUN
05:49.9 SB Tiffany Miruelo
06:19.8 SB Emily McIntyre
06:54.4 Alyssa Mielnicki
3200 METER RUN
13:17.9 SB Isabel Lopez
14:37.0 Isabella Bernardo
55 METER HURDLES
10.31 Shannon Granelli
10.72 Sabrina Kuo
11.38 Jillian Garner
4X400 METER RELAY
04:20.3 Relay Team
HIGH JUMP
4–10 Abby Groeling
4–8 Allie Huelbig
BOYS ATHLETES
55 METER DASH
7.09 Anthony Gola
7.29 Dom Raffaelli
400 METER DASH
56.91 SB Charles Contini
01:02.7 Kyle Schoch
800 METER RUN
02:02.1 Nick Duca
02:10.1 SB Luca Vespa
1600 METER RUN
05:12.6 Vinny Marinaro
05:19.2 Tyler Chang
05:21.0 SB Abhishek Dixit
3200 METER RUN
10:38.6 SB Sean Bernardo
10:53.3 SB Anish Kumar
11:31.4 SB Brian McCormack
55 METER HURDLES
10.15 Zach Cagiao
