Nutley HS indoor track and field teams excel at North 2, Group 3 State Championships

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School Raider boys and girls indoor track and field teams made the long journey down the Garden State Parkway to compete at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 Championships held at the Bennett Center in Toms River, Sunday, Feb. 10.

The Raiders opened the meet with solid performances in the girls high jump. Freshman Allie Huelbig (4-foot-8) and Abby Groeling (4-10) just missed matching their Personal Records (PRs). Huelbig finished 10th overall, while Groeling finished in a tie for second place. Groeling will move on to the Group 3 State Championships this Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Bennet Center.

On the track, the Raiders had Anna Contini continue her fast times, clocking a 7.75 in the prelims of the 55 dash. That qualified her for the finals, where she shaved .02 seconds off her previous time and finish in fifth place to earn a spot in the Group Meet. Junior Nick Duca got out fast in the 800 meters coming through the 400 in 57 seconds in first place. However a small pack caught up to him and he became boxed in, causing him to drop back to fifth place. His time of 2:02.13 earned him a berth in the Group 3 Meet.

In the girls 4×400-meter relay, the team of Kate Contini, Kaitlyn Gavidia, Ava Tucker and Anna Contini clocked a 4:20.35 to finish fifth and qualify for the Group Meet.

As a team, the girls finished eighth overall with 11 points.

In total, 13 Raiders raced to PRs or seasonal bests. Complete results for the Raiders are listed below:

GIRL ATHLETES

55 METER DASH

7.73 Anna Contini

7.75 Anna Contini

8.5 SB Mia Eltzholtz

8.54 SB Maddy Seckler

400 METER DASH

01:02.9 Anna Contini

01:04.4 Kate Contini

01:05.2 SB Ava Tucker

800 METER RUN

02:48.0 SB Samantha Gabriele

1600 METER RUN

05:49.9 SB Tiffany Miruelo

06:19.8 SB Emily McIntyre

06:54.4 Alyssa Mielnicki

3200 METER RUN

13:17.9 SB Isabel Lopez

14:37.0 Isabella Bernardo

55 METER HURDLES

10.31 Shannon Granelli

10.72 Sabrina Kuo

11.38 Jillian Garner

4X400 METER RELAY

04:20.3 Relay Team

HIGH JUMP

4–10 Abby Groeling

4–8 Allie Huelbig

BOYS ATHLETES

55 METER DASH

7.09 Anthony Gola

7.29 Dom Raffaelli

400 METER DASH

56.91 SB Charles Contini

01:02.7 Kyle Schoch

800 METER RUN

02:02.1 Nick Duca

02:10.1 SB Luca Vespa

1600 METER RUN

05:12.6 Vinny Marinaro

05:19.2 Tyler Chang

05:21.0 SB Abhishek Dixit

3200 METER RUN

10:38.6 SB Sean Bernardo

10:53.3 SB Anish Kumar

11:31.4 SB Brian McCormack

55 METER HURDLES

10.15 Zach Cagiao