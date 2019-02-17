Nutley HS wrestling team enjoys 20-win season; success at the District 9 tournament

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School wrestling program has produced tremendous success in its history..

The Raiders, under head coach Mike DiPiano, has enjoyed another strong season, finishing with an impressive 20-8 dual-meet record.

Nutley hosted the District 9 tournament as the Raiders posted an impressive performance, Feb. 16.

NHS finished in fifth place in the team standings among the nine teams. Delbarton won the team title in dominating fashion.

Freshman Vincent Spagnuolo and sophomore Sal Mainiero each finished second in the 106- and 152-pound weight classes, respectively, to lead the Raiders.

Junior Jacob Gonzalez, at 138; junior Peter Haverick at 145; sophomore Anthony Haines, at 170; and junior Daniel Jennings, at 195, each finished in third place.

The six NHS wrestlers advanced to the Region 3 tournament at West Orange HS, Feb. 20, 22-23. The region tournaments consist of the top three finishers in each weight class from the district tournaments. Region 3 consists of District 9, 10, 11, and 12.

Junior Dean Polewka and sophomore Charles Searle each took fourth place for NHS at 132 and 285, respectively.

District 9 tournament

NHS results in finals and third-place consolations

Finals

106: Thomas Fischer, Delbarton, pinned Vincent Spagnuolo, Nutley, 0:45.

152: Dante Stefanelli, Delbarton, pinned Sal Mainiero, Nutley, 0:48.

Third-place consolations

132: Paul Flores, Bloomfield, decisioned Dean Polewka, Nutley, 3-2.

138: Jacob Gonzalez, Nutley, technical fall over Eddie Padilla, Livingston, 16-0, 4:19.

145: Peter Haverick, Nutley, decisioned Stratos Kantanas, Livingston, 5-2.

170: Anthony Haines, Nutley, decisioned William Hales, Newark Academy, 10-7.

195: Daniel Jennings, Nutley, pinned James Dameus, Bloomfield, 2:34.

285: Liam Gray, Delbarton, decisioned Charles Searle, Nutley, 5-2.