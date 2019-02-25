Nutley HS wrestling team enjoys solid 20-win season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School wrestling program has produced tremendous success in its history.

The Raiders, under head coach Mike DiPiano, have enjoyed another strong season, finishing with an impressive 20-8 dual-meet record.

Nutley hosted the District 9 tournament as the Raiders posted an impressive performance, Feb. 16.

NHS finished in fifth place in the team standings among the nine teams. Delbarton won the team title in dominating fashion.

Freshman Vincent Spagnuolo and sophomore Sal Mainiero each finished second in the 106- and 152-pound weight classes, respectively, to lead the Raiders.

Junior Jacob Gonzalez, at 138; junior Peter Haverick at 145; sophomore Anthony Haines, at 170; and junior Daniel Jennings, at 195, each finished in third place.

The six NHS wrestlers advanced to the Region 3 tournament at West Orange HS, Feb. 21-23. The region tournaments consist of the top three finishers in each weight class from the district tournaments. Region 3 consisted of District 9, 10, 11 and 12.

At the region tournament, Spagnuolo, Gonzalez, Mainiero, Haines, and Jennings lost in the first round to become eliminated.

Haverick won in the first round, but lost in the quarterfinals the next day. He then was eliminated in the consolation quarterfinals on Feb. 23.

Unfortunately, the Raiders did not have a qualifier for the NJSIAA state finals at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. This breaks a remarkable streak for the Raiders, who had sent a wrestler to Atlantic City in each of the past 25 years.

The top four finishers in each weight class at the regions will advance to the NJSIAA state finals, Feb. 28, March 1-2.

Junior Dean Polewka and sophomore Charles Searle each took fourth place for NHS at 132 and 285, respectively, at the district tournament.

District 9 tournament, Feb. 16

NHS results

Finals

106: Thomas Fischer, Delbarton, pinned Spagnuolo, 0:45.

152: Dante Stefanelli, Delbarton, pinned Mainiero, 0:48.

Third-place consolations

132: Paul Flores, Bloomfield, decisioned Polewka, 3-2.

138: Gonzalez technical fall over Eddie Padilla, Livingston, 16-0, 4:19.

145: Haverick decisioned Stratos Kantanas, Livingston, 5-2.

170: Haines decisioned William Hales, Newark Academy, 10-7.

195: Jennings pinned James Dameus, Bloomfield, 2:34.

285: Liam Gray, Delbarton, decisioned Searle, 5-2.

Region 3

NHS results

First round, Feb. 21

106: Ricardo Caamano pinned Spagnuolo, 1:49.

138: Kurtis Boyd, Morris Catholic, decisioned Gonzalez, 8-7.

145: Haverick decisioned Brisner Xavier, Irvington, 7-4.

152: Adib Korabi, Becton, pinned Mainiero, 4:31.

170: Andrew Bryan, Mendham, pinned Haines, 1:50.

195: Nunzio Castaldo, West Orange, pinned Jennings, 0:50.

Quarterfinals, Feb. 22

145: Alex Winant, Mendham, decisioned Haverick, 13-6.

Consolation quarterfinals, Feb. 23

145: Chris Ostir, Warren Hills pinned Haverick, 3:37.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

Nutley vs. West Orange, Jan. 30. West Orange won, 36-33.