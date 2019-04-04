Nutley HS baseball team tops Columbia to improve to 2-0

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School baseball team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 9-1 victory over Columbia on April 3 at the Park Oval.

Josh O’Neill had three hits over four at-bats to lead the Raiders. O’Neill tripled in the first to lead off the game, leading to a 2-0 Nutley lead.

The Raiders notched three runs in the fifth inning. Trevor Santos and Kevin Hogan all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

John Luberto pitched Nutley to victory. He lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out 11. Eli Acosta entered the game in the fifth inning to close out the game in relief.

Columbia moved to 1-1.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

Nutley vs. Columbia, April 3