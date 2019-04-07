Nutley HS baseball team blanks Montville, improves to 4-0

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School baseball team capped a great opening week of the season.

The Raiders defeated Montville, 7-0, Saturday, April 6, at the Park Oval to improve to 4-0.

Seniors Josh O’Neill, Eli Acosta, and Marty Higgins combined to throw a shutout. O’Neill, a Stony Brook signee, pitched four innings, allowing two hits and striking out eight.

The St. John’s-bound Higgins had three hits, including a double, thee runs scored and an RBI; and senior Kevin Hogan was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Senior Trevor Santos had a two-run home run for Nutley in a four-run seventh inning.

The Raiders will have a crucial Super Essex Conference-American Division game on Monday when they visit Seton Hall Prep on Monday, April 8. Seton Hall Prep fell to Morristown, 3-2, April 6 to move to 2-1.

Nutley defeated Livingston, 3-1, April 1 in the season opener, followed by wins over Columbia, 9-1, April 3, and Bloomfield, 17-7, April 4, all in divisional play.