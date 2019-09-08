Nutley HS football team holds off Bloomfield in season opener

By on Comments Off on Nutley HS football team holds off Bloomfield in season opener

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon. Nutley junior Gennaro Longobardi breaks free in the win over Bloomfield.
Nutley senior quarterback Justin Lucia looks to pass during the season opener against Bloomfield.

NUTLEY – The Nutley High School football team kicked off its 100th season with a hard-fought 15-8 win over Bloomfield on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Tangorra Field.

Junior Johnny Coppola scored on a five-yard run in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

After Bloomfield answered with a touchdown to take an 8-7 lead later in the first quarter, the Raiders went ahead for good on senior Dan Jennings’ 47 yard touchdown and senior quarterback Justin Lucia’s two-point conversion in the second quarter.

The Raiders will host Montclair on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. Montclair lost to West Orange, 29-6, at Rutgers on Sept. 7 in the season opener.

 

Nutley HS football team holds off Bloomfield in season opener added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

COMMENTS