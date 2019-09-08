Nutley HS football team holds off Bloomfield in season opener

NUTLEY – The Nutley High School football team kicked off its 100th season with a hard-fought 15-8 win over Bloomfield on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Tangorra Field.

Junior Johnny Coppola scored on a five-yard run in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

After Bloomfield answered with a touchdown to take an 8-7 lead later in the first quarter, the Raiders went ahead for good on senior Dan Jennings’ 47 yard touchdown and senior quarterback Justin Lucia’s two-point conversion in the second quarter.

The Raiders will host Montclair on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. Montclair lost to West Orange, 29-6, at Rutgers on Sept. 7 in the season opener.