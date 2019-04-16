Nutley HS baseball team wins four in a row to raise record to 8-1

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School baseball team bounced back from its first loss of the season with four straight wins to improve to 8-1 on the season through April 15.

In a battle of the two of the best teams in the Super Essex Conference-American Division, the Raiders dropped a heartbreaking 3-2 decision at Seton Hall Prep April 8 in West Orange.

Trailing 2-0, the Raiders scored in the third inning on Trevor Santos’ RBI groundout. Nutley tied it 2-2 on Justin Lucia’s single. Seton Hall Prep scored the winning run in the 10th inning. Marty Higgins had two hits for Nutley and pitched three scoreless innings.

Two days later, Higgins had two hits and two RBI and Santos had two RBI in the 7-1 win over Montclair at home. Josh O’Neill pitched 6 ⅓ innings of two-hit ball with seven strikeouts, one run and two walks.

Santos singled, homered and drove in two runs; O’Neill had a single, double and an RBI and Lucia had two hits and an RBI in the 6-3 win over West Essex April 12 in North Caldwell. Dan Jennings and Matt Connor each had a single and an RBI.

O’Neill went 3-for-3 and Santos was 2-for-2 with a triple, home run and five RBI in the 11-0 home win over Memorial of West New York April 13. Higgins had a single, walk and two RBI and Jennings went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Lou Raffaeli also went 2-for-2.

O’Neill fired a four-hitter with 15 strikeouts and went 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI to lead Nutley to a 10-1 home win over Millburn April 15. Higgins went 3-for-5 with an RBI; Santos went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI; Kevin Hogan was 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs; and Anthony Haines, Johnny Luberto and Raffaeli (two runs scored) each had a hit and an RBI.