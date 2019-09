Connect on Linked in

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School boys soccer team is off to a 2-1 start to the season.

The Raiders defeated Columbia, 2-1, Sept. 4, and Warren Hills, 6-1, Sept. 7, before losing to Glen Ridge, 2-1, Sept. 11.

Omre Ettiene and J.P. Maruri each had a goal against Columbia.

Ettiene had a hat trick, Nick Kirby had two goals and Maruri had a goal against Warren Hills.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

Nutley vs. Columbia, Sept. 4, at Father Glotzbach field.