Nutley HS senior student-athletes sign with colleges

NUTLEY, NJ – Six Nutley High School senior student-athletes announced their collegiate destinations during a ceremony held at the NHS principal conference room Friday morning, April 26.

The student-athletes include three boys soccer players – two of whom will be attending the same university – a female member of the crew team; a football player, and boys basketball player.

The athletes are:

Austin Sweeney, soccer, Johnson and Wales University (Providence, R.I.)

Garrett Groeling, soccer, Johnson and Wales University

Chris Salisbury, soccer, Marywood University (Scranton, Pa.)

Sydney Timchak, crew, Fairfield

Matt Durham, football (Rowan University)

Jordan Swann, boys basketball (William Paterson University

Joined by parents, coaches and administrators, the student-athletes talked about their experiences playing at NHS and their reasons to attend their respective colleges.

Groeling and Sweeney both said they are best friends and like the fact that they will be playing together at Johnson and Wales. They also said Providence is a nice city.

“It’s going to be fun playing with Austin, and the experience is going to be fun,” said Groeling, noting that his junior season was the most memorable when the team made it to the sectional semifinals.

Sweeney also is looking forward to playing at Johnson, especially on a field that is next to a lake.

“I loved playing for Nutley,” said Sweeney. “(NHS head) coach (Tom Tolve) is great. He helped me through the whole college process. It was really nice.”

Timchak also is looking forward to rowing at Fairfield, saying they have a nice campus and environment.

Durham, a cornerback, felt Rowan was a great choice. He will join fellow NHS senior wide receiver Eli Acosta, who signed with Rowan this past February.

“At Rowan, I feel like it’s a perfect fit for me and my family, and the football team is good,” said Durham, who will always cherish his experience playing for the Raiders football team.

“Memories last a lifetime for me. Once a Raider, always a Raider,” Durham said.

Salisbury chose Marywood for its academics and promising soccer program.

“It’s a small school and very good academically and it has an up-and-coming program with a new coach and I’m looking forward to playing with them,” Salisbury said.

Salisbury also had a great time playing for the NHS soccer team.

“It was really fun,” he said. “I am going to miss it a lot. It was fun playing for my school and for my teammates.”

Swann came to Nutley after he and his family moved from Los Angeles after his sophomore year. At Nutley, Swann said he was welcomed with open arms.

Nutley has been a great experience. I was a transfer here the summer between my sophomore and junior year. I came here, I practice, I tried out and right away I was a starting point guard and I got to start last year and this year. I was accepted right away by the team and the staff. I had a lot of fun. I had a lot of good memories playing here.

To Swann, William Paterson University was the perfect place.

“I love the coaching staff, I love their style of play, I love that they believe in me as a player,” said Swann of William Paterson. “I’m looking forward to four great seasons there.”