Nutley HS softball team advances to North 2, Group 3 quarterfinals

NUTLEY, NJ – The eighth-seeded Nutley High School varsity softball team will host No. 16 seed Matawan in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state tournament May 20.

The Raiders defeated ninth-seeded Ferris, 13-3, in the first round May 16. Junior Jamell Quiles went 2-for-3 with a triple, four RBI and two runs; Senior Melanie Conca went 2-for-2 with a homer, three RBI and four runs; and Junior Cecelia Melnicki and sophomore Lorianne O’Connor each scored three runs.

Junior Isabella Fogle and freshman Fallyn Stoeckel combined on a four-hitter as the Raiders improved to 13-9 on the season.

The winner of Nutley-Matawan will face the winner of No. 5 Woodbridge and No. 4 Mendham in the semifinals May 23. Matawan upset No. 1 seed Iselin Kennedy, 2-0.

The other quarterfinal games are No. 6 West Morris at No. 3 Chatham and No. 7 Cranford at No. 2 Belleville.

In the Essex County Tournament quarterfinals, the third-seeded Raiders lost to sixth-seeded West Essex, 3-2, May 11 at Verona.