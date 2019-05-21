Danielle Lohf wins girls javelin event to lead Nutley HS track and field at Essex County meet

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School boys and girls track and field teams gave good efforts at the Essex County Championships May 16-17 at West Orange HS.

Senior Danielle Lohf overcame a sloppy runway and what seemed like, to the casual observer, an uphill throwing sector to lay claim to her first big individual championship. Her throw of 106-feet-11 inches was far from her best this year, but far enough to claim the girls javelin win.

The girls 4×400-meter relay team of Kate Contini (60.3), Mia Geraghty (60.3), Ava Tucker (60.8) and Kate Contini (59.3) combined to run a 4:01.00, which earned them third place. That time smashed the week-old school record of 4:07.33 which the Continis, Tucker and Mia Eltzholtz had set at the SEC Championships.

Freshman Abby Groeling continued her stellar rookie season by stretching the tape out to 16-1.25 on her final attempt in the girls long jump to go from eighth to sixth and grab a medal. Junior Zach Mackiewicz tossed the boys shot put out to 43-10.5 to grab the sixth-place medal. Anna Contini sprinted to an individual medal in the 400 meters on day one of the competition clocking a 60.00 for sixth place. Kate Contini ran a PR 60.70 in the 400 meters and finished eighth overall. Allie Huelbig made a return to the field events after a severe ankle sprain kept her sidelined for a month, by clearing 4-6 in the high jump and finished eighth. Mia Geraghty just missed the finals in the long jump with her 15-4.5 jump, finishing ninth, as did Maria Marucci, who was ninth in the javelin at 83-7. The boys 4×400-meter relay team of Nick Kirby (54.1), Matt Cozzi (55.3), Anthony Depersio (55.6) and Nick Duca (51.6) ran their fastest time of the season coming across in 3:37.18.

All the results for the Raiders at the Essex County Championship Meet are here:

GIRLS 100 METER DASH 14.32 SB Mia Eltzholtz 14.73 Jenna Hughes 14.78 SB Abigail Smith 200 METER DASH 27.44 Anna Contini 28.33 Kate Contini 30.42 SB Maddy Seckler 400 METER DASH 60.00 Anna Contini 6th 60.70 SB Kate Contini 61.78 SB Ava Tucker 800 METER RUN 02:37.94 Tiffany Miruelo 02:39.68 SB Gianna Marinaro 02:49.66 SB Morgan DeFluri 1600 METER RUN 05:41.11 Tiffany Miruelo 06:02.66 Isabel Lopez 06:22.93 Emily McIntyre 3200 METER RUN 14:45.80 Isabella Bernardo 15:33.39 Alyssa Mielnicki 100 METER HURDLES 17.84 SB Shannon Granelli 18.69 SB Sabrina Kuo 18.91 Kaitlyn Gavidia 400 METER HURDLES 01:14.97 SB Kaitlyn Gavidia 01:20.10 SB Shannon Granelli 4X400 METER RELAY 04:01.00 SB Relay Team 3rd HIGH JUMP 4–6 SB Allie Huelbig 4–4 SB Sarah Cortese 4–4 Abby Groeling LONG JUMP 16-1.25 SB Abby Groeling 6th 15-4.5 Mia Geraghty DISCUS 82-3 Emily McIntyre JAVELIN 106-11 Danielle Lohf 1st 83-7 Maria Marucci 80-6 Rachel Caruso BOYS ATHLETE 100 METER DASH 11.95 Anthony Gola 12.16 SB Nick Kirby 200 METER DASH 24.24 Anthony Gola 25.09 Nick Kirby 25.57 Anthony DePersio 400 METER DASH 53.68 SB Nick Kirby 55.60 SB Matthew Cozzi 56.23 SB Anthony DePersio 800 METER RUN 02:04.56 SB Nick Duca 02:08.18 SB Luca Vespa 02:10.24 SB Aiden Hamlin 1600 METER RUN 04:57.29 Anish Kumar 04:57.86 SB Vinny Marinaro 05:08.07 SB Tyler Chang 3200 METER RUN 10:23.43 Sean Bernardo 11:41.41 Abhishek Dixit 12:00.44 Brian McCormack 4X400 METER RELAY 03:37.18 SB Relay Team HIGH JUMP 5–10 SB Matt Durham LONG JUMP 18-2.25 Maguire Branigan 17-5.5 Matt Durham POLE VAULT 10–0 SB Dom Raffaelli DISCUS 111-2 Zach Mackiewicz JAVELIN 131-8 SB Joe Sasso 123-3 Severino Villanueva SHOT PUT 43-10.5 Zach Mackiewicz 6th

Next up for the Raiders will be the NJSIAA North Section 2 Group 3 State Sectional Championships held at Middletown North High School. The action starts at 3:30 on Friday May 24 and 9:00 AM Saturday May 25.