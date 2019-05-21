Danielle Lohf wins girls javelin event to lead Nutley HS track and field at Essex County meet

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School boys and girls track and field teams gave good efforts at the Essex County Championships May 16-17 at West Orange HS.

Senior Danielle Lohf overcame a sloppy runway and what seemed like, to the casual observer, an uphill throwing sector to lay claim to her first big individual championship. Her throw of 106-feet-11 inches was far from her best this year, but far enough to claim the girls javelin win.

The girls 4×400-meter relay team of Kate Contini (60.3), Mia Geraghty (60.3), Ava Tucker (60.8) and Kate Contini (59.3) combined to run a 4:01.00, which earned them third place. That time smashed the week-old school record of 4:07.33 which the Continis, Tucker and Mia Eltzholtz had set at the SEC Championships.

Freshman Abby Groeling continued her stellar rookie season by stretching the tape out to 16-1.25 on her final attempt in the girls long jump to go from eighth to sixth and grab a medal.  Junior Zach Mackiewicz tossed the boys shot put out to 43-10.5 to grab the sixth-place medal. Anna Contini sprinted to an individual medal in the 400 meters on day one of the competition clocking a 60.00 for sixth place. Kate Contini ran a PR 60.70 in the 400 meters and finished eighth overall. Allie Huelbig made a return to the field events after a severe ankle sprain kept her sidelined for a month, by clearing 4-6 in the high jump and finished eighth. Mia Geraghty just missed the finals in the long jump with her 15-4.5 jump, finishing ninth, as did Maria Marucci, who was ninth in the javelin at 83-7.  The boys 4×400-meter relay team of Nick Kirby (54.1), Matt Cozzi (55.3), Anthony Depersio (55.6) and Nick Duca (51.6) ran their fastest time of the season coming across in 3:37.18.

All the results for the Raiders at the Essex County Championship Meet are here:

GIRLS
100 METER DASH
14.32 SB Mia Eltzholtz
14.73 Jenna Hughes
14.78 SB Abigail Smith
200 METER DASH
27.44 Anna Contini
28.33 Kate Contini
30.42 SB Maddy Seckler
400 METER DASH
60.00 Anna Contini 6th
60.70 SB Kate Contini
61.78 SB Ava Tucker
800 METER RUN
02:37.94 Tiffany Miruelo
02:39.68 SB Gianna Marinaro
02:49.66 SB Morgan DeFluri
1600 METER RUN
05:41.11 Tiffany Miruelo
06:02.66 Isabel Lopez
06:22.93 Emily McIntyre
3200 METER RUN
14:45.80 Isabella Bernardo
15:33.39 Alyssa Mielnicki
100 METER HURDLES
17.84 SB Shannon Granelli
18.69 SB Sabrina Kuo
18.91 Kaitlyn Gavidia
400 METER HURDLES
01:14.97 SB Kaitlyn Gavidia
01:20.10 SB Shannon Granelli
4X400 METER RELAY
04:01.00 SB Relay Team 3rd
HIGH JUMP
4–6 SB Allie Huelbig
4–4 SB Sarah Cortese
4–4 Abby Groeling
LONG JUMP
16-1.25 SB Abby Groeling 6th
15-4.5 Mia Geraghty
DISCUS
82-3 Emily McIntyre
JAVELIN
106-11 Danielle Lohf 1st
83-7 Maria Marucci
80-6 Rachel Caruso
BOYS
ATHLETE
100 METER DASH
11.95 Anthony Gola
12.16 SB Nick Kirby
200 METER DASH
24.24 Anthony Gola
25.09 Nick Kirby
25.57 Anthony DePersio
400 METER DASH
53.68 SB Nick Kirby
55.60 SB Matthew Cozzi
56.23 SB Anthony DePersio
800 METER RUN
02:04.56 SB Nick Duca
02:08.18 SB Luca Vespa
02:10.24 SB Aiden Hamlin
1600 METER RUN
04:57.29 Anish Kumar
04:57.86 SB Vinny Marinaro
05:08.07 SB Tyler Chang
3200 METER RUN
10:23.43 Sean Bernardo
11:41.41 Abhishek Dixit
12:00.44 Brian McCormack
4X400 METER RELAY
03:37.18 SB Relay Team
HIGH JUMP
5–10 SB Matt Durham
LONG JUMP
18-2.25 Maguire Branigan
17-5.5 Matt Durham
POLE VAULT
10–0 SB Dom Raffaelli
DISCUS
111-2 Zach Mackiewicz
JAVELIN
131-8 SB Joe Sasso
123-3 Severino Villanueva
SHOT PUT
43-10.5 Zach Mackiewicz 6th

Next up for the Raiders will be the NJSIAA North Section 2 Group 3 State Sectional Championships held at  Middletown North High School.  The action starts at 3:30 on Friday May 24 and 9:00 AM Saturday May 25.

 

  

