Danielle Lohf wins girls javelin event to lead Nutley HS track and field at Essex County meet

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School boys and girls track and field teams gave good efforts at the Essex County Championships May 16-17 at West Orange HS.
Senior Danielle Lohf overcame a sloppy runway and what seemed like, to the casual observer, an uphill throwing sector to lay claim to her first big individual championship. Her throw of 106-feet-11 inches was far from her best this year, but far enough to claim the girls javelin win.
The girls 4×400-meter relay team of Kate Contini (60.3), Mia Geraghty (60.3), Ava Tucker (60.8) and Kate Contini (59.3) combined to run a 4:01.00, which earned them third place. That time smashed the week-old school record of 4:07.33 which the Continis, Tucker and Mia Eltzholtz had set at the SEC Championships.
Freshman Abby Groeling continued her stellar rookie season by stretching the tape out to 16-1.25 on her final attempt in the girls long jump to go from eighth to sixth and grab a medal. Junior Zach Mackiewicz tossed the boys shot put out to 43-10.5 to grab the sixth-place medal. Anna Contini sprinted to an individual medal in the 400 meters on day one of the competition clocking a 60.00 for sixth place. Kate Contini ran a PR 60.70 in the 400 meters and finished eighth overall. Allie Huelbig made a return to the field events after a severe ankle sprain kept her sidelined for a month, by clearing 4-6 in the high jump and finished eighth. Mia Geraghty just missed the finals in the long jump with her 15-4.5 jump, finishing ninth, as did Maria Marucci, who was ninth in the javelin at 83-7. The boys 4×400-meter relay team of Nick Kirby (54.1), Matt Cozzi (55.3), Anthony Depersio (55.6) and Nick Duca (51.6) ran their fastest time of the season coming across in 3:37.18.
All the results for the Raiders at the Essex County Championship Meet are here:
|GIRLS
|100 METER DASH
|14.32
|SB
|Mia Eltzholtz
|14.73
|Jenna Hughes
|14.78
|SB
|Abigail Smith
|200 METER DASH
|27.44
|Anna Contini
|28.33
|Kate Contini
|30.42
|SB
|Maddy Seckler
|400 METER DASH
|60.00
|Anna Contini
|6th
|60.70
|SB
|Kate Contini
|61.78
|SB
|Ava Tucker
|800 METER RUN
|02:37.94
|Tiffany Miruelo
|02:39.68
|SB
|Gianna Marinaro
|02:49.66
|SB
|Morgan DeFluri
|1600 METER RUN
|05:41.11
|Tiffany Miruelo
|06:02.66
|Isabel Lopez
|06:22.93
|Emily McIntyre
|3200 METER RUN
|14:45.80
|Isabella Bernardo
|15:33.39
|Alyssa Mielnicki
|100 METER HURDLES
|17.84
|SB
|Shannon Granelli
|18.69
|SB
|Sabrina Kuo
|18.91
|Kaitlyn Gavidia
|400 METER HURDLES
|01:14.97
|SB
|Kaitlyn Gavidia
|01:20.10
|SB
|Shannon Granelli
|4X400 METER RELAY
|04:01.00
|SB
|Relay Team
|3rd
|HIGH JUMP
|4–6
|SB
|Allie Huelbig
|4–4
|SB
|Sarah Cortese
|4–4
|Abby Groeling
|LONG JUMP
|16-1.25
|SB
|Abby Groeling
|6th
|15-4.5
|Mia Geraghty
|DISCUS
|82-3
|Emily McIntyre
|JAVELIN
|106-11
|Danielle Lohf
|1st
|83-7
|Maria Marucci
|80-6
|Rachel Caruso
|BOYS
|ATHLETE
|100 METER DASH
|11.95
|Anthony Gola
|12.16
|SB
|Nick Kirby
|200 METER DASH
|24.24
|Anthony Gola
|25.09
|Nick Kirby
|25.57
|Anthony DePersio
|400 METER DASH
|53.68
|SB
|Nick Kirby
|55.60
|SB
|Matthew Cozzi
|56.23
|SB
|Anthony DePersio
|800 METER RUN
|02:04.56
|SB
|Nick Duca
|02:08.18
|SB
|Luca Vespa
|02:10.24
|SB
|Aiden Hamlin
|1600 METER RUN
|04:57.29
|Anish Kumar
|04:57.86
|SB
|Vinny Marinaro
|05:08.07
|SB
|Tyler Chang
|3200 METER RUN
|10:23.43
|Sean Bernardo
|11:41.41
|Abhishek Dixit
|12:00.44
|Brian McCormack
|4X400 METER RELAY
|03:37.18
|SB
|Relay Team
|HIGH JUMP
|5–10
|SB
|Matt Durham
|LONG JUMP
|18-2.25
|Maguire Branigan
|17-5.5
|Matt Durham
|POLE VAULT
|10–0
|SB
|Dom Raffaelli
|DISCUS
|111-2
|Zach Mackiewicz
|JAVELIN
|131-8
|SB
|Joe Sasso
|123-3
|Severino Villanueva
|SHOT PUT
|43-10.5
|Zach Mackiewicz
|6th
Next up for the Raiders will be the NJSIAA North Section 2 Group 3 State Sectional Championships held at Middletown North High School. The action starts at 3:30 on Friday May 24 and 9:00 AM Saturday May 25.
