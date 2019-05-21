Nutley HS softball team keeps up winning ways; advances to North 2, Group 3 semifinals

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School softball team traditionally has been a strong contender for conference, county, sectional and Group state titles in head coach Luann Zullo’s 21 seasons at the Raider helm.

The Raiders are having yet another great season.

Bouncing back from the loss to West Essex in the Essex County Tournament quarterfinals, Nutley reeled off four straight victories, including two in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state tournament to reach the semifinals.

In the ECT, the Raiders were the No. 3 seed, losing to sixth-seeded West Essex, 3-2, in Verona May 11.

NHS then began the state tournament. As the No. 8 seed, they defeated ninth-seeded Ferris, 13-3 in the first round May 16 at Yantacaw Park. Junior third baseman Jamell Quiles went 2-for-3 with a triple, four RBI and two runs; senior shortstop Melanie Conca went 2-for-2 with a homer, three RBI and four runs; and junior right fielder Cecelia Mielnicki and sophomore second baseman Lorianne O’Connor each scored three runs.

Junior Isabella Fogle and freshman Fallyn Stoeckel combined on a four-hitter.

Nutley then posted Super Essex Conference wins over Millburn, 7-1, May 17, and Belleville, 3-0, May 18, both at Yantacaw Park.

The Raiders’ winning ways continued with a 6-4 home win over No. 16 seed Matawan in the quarterfinals of the Section 2, Group 3 tournament May 20. Junior designated player Brianna Cruz had a homer and four RBI and O’Connor had two hits. Stoeckel pitched a complete game six-hitter with three strikeouts as the Raiders improved to 16-9 on the season.

Nutley is scheduled to visit Mendham in the semifinals May 23. The other semifinal pits No. 7 seed Cranford at No. 3 seed Chatham. The final is May 28.

Other notable players for the Raiders this season are seniors Jillian Garner, Courtney Wilde, and Rebecca Granata; juniors Alexa Hergenan and Jackie Caruso, freshmen Sydney Hess and Lia DiMaio, and sophomore Julia Ciccone,

Wilde, one of the top players in the area, unfortunately suffered a season-ending leg injury during a doubleheader split against Columbia April 27. Wilde last fall signed with Rutgers University in accepting a softball scholarship. Since the injury, Wilde has been supportive of her teammates, demonstrating her team-first approach.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

