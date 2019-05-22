Kevin Hogan’s walk-off grand slam sends Nutley HS baseball team to North 2, Group 3 quarterfinals

NUTLEY, NJ – With a talented group of players, the Nutley High School baseball team has state championship hopes.

Junior Kevin Hogan hit a dramatic grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the second-seeded Raiders to a 9-7 walk-off win over No. 15 seed Matawan in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state tournament May 20 at the Park Oval.

Matawan scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning for a 7-5 lead.

Hogan finished 2-for-4 with two runs. Sophomore Anthony Haines went 2-for-3 with a run; senior St. John’s University-bound Marty Higgins was 2-for-4 with a run and senior Stony Brook University-bound Josh O’Neill was 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Senior Eli Acosta had a triple, three RBI and two runs. Sophomore Lou Raffaeli had a double and two RBI.

The Raiders, who improved to 19-6 on the season, will host No. 10 seed Summit in the quarterfinals May 23. The winner will face the winner of No. 3 seed Cranford and No. 6 seed Somerville in the semifinals May 28. The other quarterfinals are No,. 9 Chatham at No. 1 West Morris and No. 5 Millburn at No. 4 Mendham. The final is May 31.