Nutley HS softball team advances to North 2, Group 3 final

NUTLEY, NJ – Melanie Conca went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs and Jamell Quiles and Fallyn Stoeckel each had an RBI as the eighth-seeded Nutley High School softball team defeated fourth-seeded Mendham, 5-0, May 24, in Mendham to advance to the championship game of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state tournament.

Lorianne O’Connor also scored two runs and Julia Ciccone had two hits and two stolen bases.

Stoeckel pitched a three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts for the Raiders, who improved to 18-10.

Nutley will visit third-seeded Chatham in the final Tuesday, May 28.

The Raiders, under 21st-year head coach Luann Zullo, have reached the sectional final for the first time since 2015 when they won North 2, Group 3.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

