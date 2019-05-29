Underclassmen All-Star Baseball Game to be held June 15 at Kean University

UNION, NJ – The annual New Jersey Quad County Underclassmen All-Star Baseball Game will take place on Saturday, June 15 (rain date Monday, June 17) at Kean University in Union.

Essex will play Hudson in the first game at 12 p.m., followed by Union vs. Middlesex in the second game at 5:30 p.m.

The games provide an effective venue for college coaches and professional scouts to see some of the finest underclassmen baseball players in the state. In addition, they enhance the healthy rivalry that exists between the counties, and reward those underclassmen players that have had outstanding high school baseball seasons.

Below are the details related to the games:

Two 9-inning games will be played. If the games are played Monday, the games will be 7 innings.

Twenty players will be selected for each team (no more than 3 players from a team).

Players will be nominated by their respective coaches.

Each player’s bio and contact information will be provided to all college coaches and professional scouts in attendance.

All players will receive a hat and jersey, which can be kept as a keepsake.

Players will take batting practice and infield/outfield prior to their respective game, weather permitting.

All position players will play a minimum of 4 innings, and pitchers will throw a maximum of 2 innings.

2019 Essex County Underclassmen Roster:

Pitchers:

Pierce Coppola- Verona

Lucas Rich- Newark Academy

Ryan Sanderson- Caldwell

Kyle McCaffrey- Verona

First Base:

Will Egner- Livingston

Karson Harcourt- Seton Hall Prep

Second Base:

John Testa- MKA

Nick Bergamento- Caldwell

Shortstop:

Ben Chrzanowski- Millburn

Galvin Volquez- Newark Tech

Third Base:

Kevin Hogan- Nutley

Vincent Panzarino- West Essex

Catcher:

Nick Urquijo- Montclair

Lou Rafaelli- Nutley

Outfield:

Ben Sinins- Millburn

Ben Ribikoff- MKA

Trevor Santos- Nutley

Tyler Sorrentino- West Essex

Chris Maldonado- Seton Hall Prep

Christian Parisi- Bloomfield