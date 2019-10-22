Nutley HS girls soccer team gives competitive efforts

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY — The Nutley High School girls soccer team has been quite competitive despite having a losing record.

The Raiders, under head coach Mike DiPiano, had a 5-9 record through Oct. 21. However, six of the losses have been by one goal, including three in overtime. The other three losses have been to teams ranked in the top 20 in the state.

“Our record is not indicative of the skill on this team,” DiPiano said.

The team has played better after a 1-7

Nutley defeated rival Belleville, 2-0, at Clearman field in Belleville on Oct. 4. Senior midfielder Samantha Gabriele scored both goals. Cameron Coffaro had an assist and fellow freshman Catelena Robson made five saves for the shutout.

The Raiders hope to make a strong run in the state tournament that begins Oct. 26.

“We are excited about the opportunity to start fresh,” DiPiano said.” Like I said earlier, we are not who our record is, and the team we face in the state tournament should have their hands full.”

Photos by Steve Ellmore

Nutley vs. Belleville (Oct. 4 at Clearman Field in Belleville)