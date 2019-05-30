Nutley HS baseball team stuns Somerville with walk-off win to advance to North 2, Group 3 final

NUTLEY, NJ – The second-seeded Nutley High School baseball team rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to produce a thrilling 6-5 walk-off win over sixth-seeded and defending champion Somerville May 29 at the Park Oval to advance to the championship game of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state tournament.

Somerville scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 5-2 lead.

The Raiders, facing two outs and nobody on base in the bottom of the seventh, pulled off the stunning comeback win. Josh O’Neill doubled, Trevor Santos singled, Marty Higgins walked and Kevin Hogan reached on an error. Pete Haverick singled to tie the game, followed by Anthony Haines’ single to lift the Raiders.

O’Neill pitched the final 2/3 of the seventh inning for the win. O’Neill also finished 3-for-4 with three runs. Santos, who relieved starting pitcher John Luberto in the second inning, finished with two hits, including a triple and an RBI. Hogan had two hits and three RBI.

Nutley, which improved to 22-6 on the season, will visit top-seeded West Morris in the final May 31. West Morris defeated fifth-seeded Millburn, 8-5, in the other semifinal to improve to 24-6. West Morris this season was the Morris County Tournament runner-up after losing to powerhouse Delbarton, 2-1, in the final.

Nutley avenged last year’s l6-1 home loss to Somerville in the North 2, Group 3 semifinals. Nutley was the No. 2 seed and Somerville was the No. 3 seed last year.

The Raiders pulled off their second walk-off win in the state sectional tournament. In the first round, Hogan hit a dramatic grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift NHS to a 9-7 win over No. 15 seed Matawan May 20.

The Raiders, under head coach Bob Harbison, are seeking their first sectional title since 2004, Harbison’s first season at the helm. Harbison, who is also the NHS boys basketball head coach, is a 1984 NHS graduate.