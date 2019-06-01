Nutley HS baseball team falls to West Morris, 2-1, in nine innings in North 2, Group 3 sectional final to conclude fine 22-7 season

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School baseball team enjoyed a memorable season.

The second-seeded Raiders lost at top-seeded West Morris, 2-1, in nine innings in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state tournament championship game May 31.

The Raiders finished the season with a stellar 22-7 record.

The game featured a classic pitcher’s duel between Nutley senior Josh O’Neill, headed to Stony Brook University, and West Morris senior Connor Staine, bound for the University of Maryland.

The Raiders took a 1-0 lead on a passed ball in the top of the first inning. West Morris tied it in the bottom of the fifth inning and won it in the ninth.