NUTLEY, NJ – As the Nutley High School Raider Track and Field Express made the trip down to Central Regional High School for the NJSIAA Group 3 State Championships, May 31 and June 1, many on the bus wondered why they were on Double Trouble Road. Coach Gerry Ryan, having family in that part of the state, assured everyone that the name didn’t matter on the road, the name on the front of their uniforms did. That little pep talk was all the inspiration that senior Danielle Lohf needed to get her to the NJSIAA State Meet of Champions.

The senior took advantage of a new runway from last year and near perfect weather conditions to toss the spear out to 116 feet-11 inches. That throw earned her the fifth-place medal in the girls javelin and a wild card berth to the Meet of Champions.

Lohf commented on the new javelin area. “I really liked it, especially when compared to the one we threw off of last year at Groups. Last year, it felt like we were throwing off a sandy beach and not the nice sandy South Pacific beach sand you see in movies and in travel brochures, the weathered beat up sand that you would see in one of those World War II movies we watched in Coach Ryan’s history class. I felt much more comfortable on the new grass runway and was able to get a few good throws off.”

On the track side of the ledger, sophomore sprinter Anna Contini qualified in the 400 meters, which she ran a near Personal Record of 59.41 on Friday night, May 31. On Saturday, June 1, Contini came back with her sister Kate, Ava Tucker and Mia Geraghty for the 4×400-meter relay.

Running out of the seeded heat, the Raiders turned in their third school record in the past four weeks. Running leadoff, Kate Contini split a 59.7. Freshman Mia Geraghty took the stick and covered the oval in 61.1, and then handed it off to Ava Tucker, who promptly turned in her first-ever sub-60-second split with a 59.8. Anchor leg Anna Contini closed in a 59.5. Their final time was 4:00.39, which broke their record of 4:01.00. They missed a wild card berth to the Meet of Champions by 1.92 seconds.