Nutley HS senior Jillian Garner is Best Teammate Award recipient

Photo by Matt Healy.
Nutley High School senior Jillian Garner, second from left, is a recipient of the Investors Bank Best Teammate Award. Joining her from left are guest speaker Denis Nelson, athletic director of River Dell High School; Eve Schaenen, executive director of the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center; and Investors Bank District Manager Razie Dauti.

NUTLEY, NJ – Nutley High School senior Jillian Garner is a winner of the 2019 Investors Bank Best Teammate Award.

Garner, who lettered in girls’ soccer, indoor track & field, and softball for the Raiders, was honored for exemplifying the strength of character, sportsmanship and supportive spirit vital to a team’s success.

The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center hosted student-athletes from member schools of the Super Essex Conference (SEC) along with their families and coaches for the awards ceremony.

Museum Executive Director Eve Schaenen said: “The Best Teammates Award allows us to recognize young people who are embodying the positive ideals that Yogi lived by his entire life, both on and off the field.”

 

