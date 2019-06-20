Nutley HS senior Jillian Garner is Best Teammate Award recipient

NUTLEY, NJ – Nutley High School senior Jillian Garner is a winner of the 2019 Investors Bank Best Teammate Award.

Garner, who lettered in girls’ soccer, indoor track & field, and softball for the Raiders, was honored for exemplifying the strength of character, sportsmanship and supportive spirit vital to a team’s success.

The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center hosted student-athletes from member schools of the Super Essex Conference (SEC) along with their families and coaches for the awards ceremony.

Museum Executive Director Eve Schaenen said: “The Best Teammates Award allows us to recognize young people who are embodying the positive ideals that Yogi lived by his entire life, both on and off the field.”