IWF Pro Wrestling Fundraiser to benefit Nutley Rec Football

NUTLEY, NJ – Record-breaking heat is on the way as IWF presents a family-friendly Pro Wrestling Live Event on Sunday, August 25, at 6 p.m. to benefit Nutley Recreation Football. The event will take place at the Parks and Rec Center, located at 44 Park Ave. in Nutley.

Headlining IWF Tournament of Champions summer spectacular are WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana and NXT star Bull James Dempsey.

IWF stars appearing include Nutley’s Master of Chaos Kevin Knight, Fifth Element Roman Zachary, Heartless Hellraiser Dracko, First-Class Justin Adams, Dark Dragon Kareem West, Outlaw Shane O’Brien, Southside Slugger Tony Graves, Dark Oracle Sage, Eloy Fiesta, Mike Winner, Alicia, Mad Dawg Jenkins and East Side Dave.

Tickets are on sale now at CampIWF.com and the Rec Office. VIP packages, family and group specials are available online. Pre-Event FanFest begins when doors open at 5 p.m.

Nutley Recreation Football, open to youngsters in grades 3-8, teaches safety, discipline and determination. Sports require communication and teamwork – vital traits instrumental in serving children admirably into their teens and adulthood.

There will also be a collection drive at the door on behalf of the Bloomfield and Montclair Township Animal Shelters with a drop-off box for canned cat food, Pedigree wet dog food and paper towels. Two random fan donors will win a special IWF raffle prize as a ‘thank you’ for donating.

Supporting the event are Nutley Parks & Rec Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci, and Ocean Beach Sales & Rentals. For info, find IWF on social media @WrestlingIWF.

After Tournament of Champions, IWF presents Firepower on Friday, October 11, 7:30 pm at Wayne PAL Building in Wayne to benefit Semper Fi Fund.

Since 1998, award-winning IWF produced 706 Live Events in 25 cities benefiting American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Tomorrows Children’s Fund, Twin Towers Orphan Fund, American Red Cross, Nutley Policemen and Firefighters’ Benevolent Associations, and athletic programs throughout New Jersey.