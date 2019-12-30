Nutley-Columbia hockey team continues to surge

NUTLEY/MAPLEWOOD — The Nutley-Columbia ice hockey team is off to a strong start after moving up to the Kelly Conference following last season’s McMullen Conference championship. The co-op team dropped its season opener and then went on a seven-game unbeaten streak, finally losing the last game of the Essex County Holiday Tournament on the morning of Dec. 27 to Mendham, 4-2, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange after beating Pascack Valley, 6-3, only 14 hours before.

Nutley-Columbia enters play in 2020 with an overall record of 5-2-2 and 3-1-1 in conference play.