Nutley HS boys basketball team wins Charlie Dolan Holiday tournaement title

KEARNY — The Nutley High School boys basketball team defeated Cranford and Bard to win the Charlie Dolan Holiday tournament championship in Kearny.

Sophomore Nick Schroeder had 15 points; junior Jordan Greene had 10 points and sophomore forward Jake O’Connor added six points in the 44-32 win over Cranford on Dec. 27. Aiden Ozdemir had five points and fellow senior Christopher Kruse added four points. Maguire Branigan and fellow junior Justin Edert each had two points.

In the final, Greene had nine points and sophomore Matthew Harbison had five points as the Raiders defeated Bard, 47-27, Dec. 28 to improve to 2-1 on the season. Ozdemir had four points; sophomore guard Karam Youseff and O’Connor each had three points and Branigan had two points.