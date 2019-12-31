Nutley HS girls basketball team places third in William Masopust Jr. Classic in Lodi

LODI, NJ — Mackenzie Albert, a sophomore, scored 30 points and freshman Liana Minichini had 10 points to lead the Nutley High School girls basketball team to a 64-22 win over host team Lodi in the third-place consolation of the William Masopust Jr. Classic on Dec. 29.

Abby Scheidel, a senior, had seven points, senior Sofia Lamond had four points, sophomore Rebecca Echevarria, junior Lindsey Moraski and sophomore Alex Twomey each had three points and senior Jaden Long and Stephanie Luberto each added two points for the Raiders, who moved to 2-4 on the season.

In the first round, Minichini had 15 points and Scheidel had 12 points in the 57-24 win over Wallington on Dec. 26. Luberto had seven points and Long had six points.

NHS lost to Kearny, 49-39, in the semifinals Dec. 27. Scheidel had 13 points, Albert had seven and Luberto and Twomey each had six. Minichini posted five points.

Nutley has bounced back from an 0-3 start to the season. The Raiders lost to Immaculate Conception, 77-41, Dec. 19, Randolph, 57-26, Dec. 21, and Villa Walsh, 44-38, Dec. 23, all on the road.