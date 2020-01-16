Nutley HS boys and girls bowling teams roll to first place in SEC-American

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School boys and girls bowling teams are enjoying strong seasons.

The teams were in first place in their respective Super Essex Conference-American Division standings as of Jan. 14.

“I am very pleased with our results to date,” said longtime head coach George Ackerman. “The boys have been bowling well for the most part. We do have a few more losses than I would like; but it seems that all teams we have faced have really brought their A-game. Belleville, Barringer and Irvington have all bowled their season-high series against us. The same thing for the girls. Bloomfield, Belleville, Montclair and Irvington have all bowled their season-high series against us. I do realize that this is a compliment to our bowlers; that teams realize that they have to put forth a strong effort when bowling Nutley.

“On the boys’ side again, we have a strong nucleus of seniors Zack Mackiewicz and Dan Kuczek, along with junior Jordan Zarro returning. Second-year bowler and fellow senior Matt Wrobel has really been a big surprise and became our No. 2 bowler. Juniors Gianni Feraco and Lorenzo Cozzoliono have contributed big at times also.”

Ackerman also talked about the girls team.

“The girls have returning letter-winners, senior Gabriella Rizzo and juniors Nicole Case and Tatyana Salazar leading the way. Nicole is leading the league average. Tatyana has the high game to date and Gabriella has been bowling very well as of late and contributed big-time to recent wins. We have added three new bowlers, all freshmen, Julianne Carson, Angelica Duffy and Kaitlyn Serilli, who have all seen varsity action. Julianne in particular has been steady all year as our No. 4. All three continue to improve and will provide a nucleus for future years. Hopefully we can continue to improve upon the little things, such as our spare conversion rate. Due to an expansion of the Super Essex Conference-American, Division, alley availability and practice time have been limited, especially for our junior varsity bowlers.”